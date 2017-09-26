Man shot dead with ‘crossbow’ in Dundee is named

A man who was reportedly shot dead with an arrow from a crossbow in a Dundee street has been named.

The incident happened at Dundonald Court at the foot of Arklay Street shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

The victim of the attack was last night named locally as Gordon Diduca, a builders’ labourer understood to be 24 years old and from Dundee.

Neighbours said there had been a loud party in the flat but that at about 10:50pm the incident spilled on to Arklay Street and across the road to Fairbairn Street.

Residents heard panicked cries for help and someone begging for an ambulance to be called.

It is believed the man was injured with an arrow but it is not known if it was fired from a bow or from a crossbow. It is understood a second man sustained arm injuries in the incident but that these were not life threatening.

There was still blood on the door of the Dundonald Court block of flats which was visible yesterday morning.

Nobody was available for comment at the man’s family home in the north of Dundee last night, but friends and family paid tribute to Mr Diduca on social media.

His cousin Sandra Nicoll wrote: “Would like to say RIP to my little cousin Gordon. He was 24, a prankster, laughable, would help anyone if he could but he certainly didn’t deserve to be killed in the middle of a street.”

Friend Dylan Queen said: “I seriously don’t know what to say right now – still in shock. Saw you only a few hours ago and now you’re gone. Had so many great memories with you bro. You’re at rest now and will be missed so much. Love you bro - feeling shocked.”

And Shannon Coughlin added: “You will be well and truly missed Gordon, taken far too soon. Never told you enough how much I appreciate you and how well you did for yourself.

“My heart goes out to all the family – I’m honestly lost for words. Heaven gained another angel.”

One Fairbairn Street resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I called the ambulance at 10:50pm.

“Somebody was in the street shouting ‘please call an ambulance’.

“I looked out and there was a man lying covered in blood. They were working on his chest and then he was taken away in an ambulance.

“He was older and heavyset. I saw a younger man, a teenager, being taken away in by police.”

The woman added: “I didn’t see an arrow. I heard he was shot with a bow and arrow or a crossbow.”

Police cordoned off the foot of Arklay Street, as well as parts of Dundonald and Fairbairn Streets.

Shopkeeper Shahid Mohammed, who runs the Best One convenience store, said: “I came to work and the cordon was already there.

“People have been coming in and saying somebody has been murdered.

“One said, ‘somebody got murdered with a bow and arrow’.”

Police descended on the scene following the disturbance on Sunday. A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious. He said officers were following a “positive line of inquiry”.