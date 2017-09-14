Blair Drummond appeals for names for new meerkats

Want to meet the latest meerkat arrivals at Blair Drummond? Then suggest to their keepers what they should be called. Simples.

The Stirlingshire park has appealed for names for the newborn meerkats on their Facebook page with those who supply the best names invited to meet their namesakes up close at a Meerkat Experience.

Picture: PA

A post from the park read: “Say hello to one of our three baby meerkats. The little ones, born on 17 July, have not been named yet and we’re fresh out of ideas... Let us know who you would like us to name a meerkat after and why.”