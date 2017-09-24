Andy Murray’s cousin maintains family prowess with schools win

Sir Andy Murray’s young cousin has become the latest member of the family to show her tennis prowess after she helped her school to win the Scottish final of the British Tennis Schools Championship.

Cora Erskine, 14, was part of the team from Bridge of Allan’s Beaconshurst School that defeated Strathallan to win the Scottish final this month.

Cora, whose family includes aunt Judy Murray as well as cousins Sir Andy and Jamie, has played tennis since the age of four and first represented her school three years ago when they also won the Scottish final.

The Dunblane teenager and teammates Katie Bradley, Kirsty Robertson and Eilidh Davidson will travel to Sunderland in November for the North of Britain final of the UK-wide tournament. The final takes place in Bolton, Lancashire, in December.

Cora’s dad Niall, 53, who is Judy’s younger brother, said: “Cora enjoys her tennis”