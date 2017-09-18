14-year-old attacked by man at ‘It’ screening in Dundee

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man assaulted a teenager during a screening of horror film ‘It’ at a cinema in Dundee.

The boy of 14 was attacked in an altercation that occurred at the end of the hit film, which is rated 15, at the Odeon in Douglasfield, Dundee on Friday evening.

The police attended the incident, which saw the teenager suffer facial injuries, shortly after 9pm, with some reports suggesting the boy was throwing popcorn before he was struck in the face.

Officers are keen to speak to a man in his 30s in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Tayside Police Division said: “Police Scotland is making enquiries after an assault which took place within the Odeon Cinema, Dundee on Friday 15 September.

“A 14 year old boy suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault which happened in one of the auditoriums after the screening of a film.

“Officers are keen to speak to a man described as being in his mid 30s, white, possibly with a foreign accent, wearing a grey jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black and white high-top trainers.

“If anyone has any information which could assist with enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”