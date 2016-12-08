Woman six times over legal drink-drive limit had kids in car

A WOMAN who has been charged with driving six times over the legal drink-drive limit had two children in her car, police have said.

The 34-year-old was driving a Saab car on Seafield Place in Eyemouth, in the Borders, when she was stopped by officers at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

She was arrested after allegedly being found to be six times over the limit.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean said: “Police Scotland’s annual festive drink-driving campaign is now under way and we will be robustly monitoring routes throughout the Borders to identify anyone who is driving while under the influence.

“Rest assured, if you are caught to be driving while over the limit, you will be arrested, you will lose your licence and this could have a significant impact on both your professional and personal life.

“Quite simply, do not risk it.”