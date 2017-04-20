Woman at centre of sheltered housing murder probe is named

A woman who died nine days after an incident at a sheltered housing complex in the Scottish Borders has been named by police.

Eileen Thomson, 70, was taken to hospital after police were called to an address in Priorwood Court, Melrose, at 4.45pm on 9 April after a report of concern for a woman.

She was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment but died on 18 April.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Thomson’s family said: “Eileen was the heart of our family and her tragic passing has left us all devastated.

“We are fully supportive of Police Scotland’s investigation into the circumstances of her death and ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Healy said: “This is a tragic loss for Eileen’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with this bereavement.

“Although we are investigating the circumstances surrounding Eileen’s death, we are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking to speak to anyone else.”

Mrs Thomson’s death is being treated as a murder inquiry and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A 69-year-old man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on April 11 in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody.