Scots aristocrat left estate worth £34 million

A Scottish aristocrat with a keen interest in the paranormal left an estate worth over £30 million in his will.

John Baillie-Hamilton, the 13th Earl of Haddington, died at 74 in July last year, and left an estate valued at £33,896,376, according to a recently published will.

Included in the estate is the Mellerstain Estate just north of Kelso in the Scottish Borders, and part of the Tyninghame Estate in East Lothian.

The two estates were valued at £14.7 million, while the Earl also left shares in a farming company worth £13.6 million.

Personal possessions totalling £4.5 million, money in bank accounts and a shares portfolio were also included.

The Earl was well-known for his interest in the paranormal, especially crop circles, and he used rock crystals to treat ill peers in the House of Lords.

His estate has been left to his widow and three children, including his son George, who has inherited the title and becomes the 14th Earl of Haddington.