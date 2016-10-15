Rangers fans pay respects to Ryan Baird ahead of funeral

The life of a Rangers supporter tragically killed while travelling to see his team play has been celebrated by his fellow fans.

A large banner was unveiled at the Caledonian Stadium in memory of Ryan Baird as Inverness hosted Rangers in a Premiership match last night.

Baird, who lived in Dumfries, was a committed Rangers supporter. Picture: Contributed

Both teams held a minute’s silence for Baird before kick-off.

The 39-year-old from Dumfries was killed when the supporters bus he was travelling overturned on the A76, near Kilmarnock, on October 1.

Eighteen others were injured in the accident.

Baird’s funeral took place at noon today in his native County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Hundreds attended the service for the father-of-two at the Magheramorne Presbyterian Church.

Ryan and his fiancee Sarah Hughes were due to get married next summer, having set a date for August 2017.

Among those to express their condolences to his family in the days after the tragedy were former Rangers captain Richard Gough and music legend Sir Rod Stewart.

Rangers will hold a tribute to Ryan with a minute’s applause during the 39th minute of their match against St Johnstone at Ibrox on October 26.