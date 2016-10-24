Jedburgh woman sexually assaulted after getting into bogus taxi

A woman has been sexually assaulted, and another was sexually harassed, after they got into a car purporting to be a taxi.

The two women were at a function on Saturday night in Jedburgh Town Hall, in the Borders, which finished at around midnight.

The women then got into a small, dark-coloured, four-door car that they thought was a taxi.

During the journey, in the early hours of Sunday, the driver and a male passenger made sexual comments to the women and one of them was sexually assaulted.

They later got out of the car and were left at the roadside in a dark rural location.

Police Scotland officers are appealing for information and said they are keen to hear from a couple who gave the women a lift home after they were dropped off.

Inspector Alistair Hutchens said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Jedburgh Town Hall around midnight on Saturday evening/Sunday morning, or who has any information about these two men purporting to be operating a taxi.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the couple who assisted the young women.

“Anyone who saw a small, dark-coloured vehicle with a noisy exhaust driving around Jedburgh, offering people lifts, is also asked to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101, while Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.