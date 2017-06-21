Calves rescued from mud at Dumfries and Galloway harbour

TWO calves stuck up to their necks in mud at Kirkcudbright Harbour have been pulled to safety by firefighters using their hoses.

The young cows had wandered into the cooling mud near the harbour in Dumfries and Galloway as temperatures rose in the area.

Fire crews from Kirkcudbright, Castle Douglas and Gatehouse of Fleet and the local lifeboat were called to the scene and pulled the calves free using two 45m hoses.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got a report of the calves stuck in the mud and sent units to the scene at Kirkcudbright harbour.

“The lifeboat was also called out because of the threat of the incoming tide.”

The spokesman added: “Fortunately the firefighters were able to pull the calves to safety and they were unhurt and returned to the farmer.”