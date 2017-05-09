Annan chairman and new SNP councillor faces football bet charge

Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland has been charged by the SFA which breaking rules by placing 4,011 football bets, including 430 involving his own club.

Mr McClelland, who was last week elected for the SNP in the Annandale South ward of Dumfries and Galloway Council, is alleged to have placed the bets over a period spanning back to July 2011.

He has until next Tuesday to respond, with a principal hearing set for Thursday, June 1.

It comes as Inverness midfielder Lewis Horner is set to be punished after he was charged with betting against his own team.

The Caley Thistle player has been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer Tony McGlennan after being accused of breaching strict rules on gambling by placing hundreds of football wagers.

The former Hibernian youngster is alleged to have placed 12 accumulator bets during the period from July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2012, including two which featured bets against his own club.