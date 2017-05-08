A75 fatal crash victims named

A man and a woman who died following a head-on crash between two cars in Dumfries and Galloway have been formally named.

A Suzuki Grand Vitara collided with a Vauxhall Meriva on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer road in Newton Stewart at around 5.10pm on Saturday.

Suzuki driver Paul McCleary, 36, died at the scene and 77-year-old Elizabeth Walton - a back seat passenger in the other vehicle - died shortly after the crash in hospital.

Mr McCleary was from Racegreen Avenue, Newton Stewart, while Ms Walton was of McDowall Drive, Stranraer.

Four other people were injured in the crash and taken to various hospitals for treatment.

The 81-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a serious condition. He is now said to be stable.

Two other passengers from the Vauxhall, a 72-year-old man and a woman aged 70, are also in a stable condition, while a 33-year-old woman who was travelling in the Suzuki was released on Sunday after treatment to minor injuries.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 101.