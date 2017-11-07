Workers to finally be paid after detained Aberdeen supply ship bought

A supply ship detained in Aberdeen for more than a year could finally be on the move after an offer to buy the vessel was accepted.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year and again in October under merchant shipping regulations.

The 24 crew are understood to be owed almost £700,000.

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) union said an offer had been accepted by the courts for the Malaviya Seven. The vessel has been bought for an undisclosed amount, but the settlement is believed to be enough to cover wages.

The ship failed to sell at auction last month, having been withdrawn after only receiving a modest bid of £300,000.

A sheriff had ruled in September that it could be sold at public auction.

Six crew members then headed home amid emotional scenes at Aberdeen International Airport. The union has been supplying the crew with food and water, with support also given by seafaring organisations and the Aberdeen community. The crew has remained largely on-board amid fears they would not be paid if they disembarked, with time passed playing cricket on deck.

