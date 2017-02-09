Woman killed in early morning house fire in Braemar

A woman has died in a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

The blaze broke out at around 6.10am on Thursday and police and fire services are still at the house in the Kindrochit Drive area of Braemar.

Investigations are continuing and the identity of the woman has not been released by emergency services.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland are currently in attendance and assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a house fire in the Kindrochit Drive area of Braemar.

“Police were informed at around 6.10am this morning and inquiries are at an early stage.

“However, sadly we can confirm that an individual has died. Further details will be released in due course.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 6.07am on Thursday, 9 February to reports of a house fire at the junction of Hillside Road and Kindrochit Drive, Braemar.

“Appliances from Braemar and Balmoral were mobilised and the fire was extinguished. Sadly an individual died.

“We remain at the scene and an investigation into the cause will be carried out in due course.”