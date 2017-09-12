Weapon attack on man in Aberdeen being treated as attempted murder

A weapon attack which left a man seriously injured is being treated as attempted murder.

A vehicle was also involved in the incident in Sinclair Road, Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.40pm following reports that a man had been injured in an incident involving a weapon and a vehicle.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “We are treating this incident as attempted murder however I would like to emphasise that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are following positive lines of enquiry but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who saw anything to get in touch and speak to us.

“There are a number of commercial businesses in the area and so there may have been people leaving work at around the time of the incident. I would ask that if any of them saw the incident to get in touch.

“Also I am appealing for anyone who saw a black Peugeot 206 in the Torry area just prior to the incident or after to get in touch with any details they have. This vehicle was traced by officers last night.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2559 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”