Two die following car crash in Aberdeenshire

Have your say

Two people have died and another is being treated in hospital after a car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police and emergency services were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road close to Marykirk Bridge in the early hours of Sunday.

A man, aged 31, and a 26-year-old woman died at the scene and a second man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are investigating the scene of the crash.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm they are in attendance on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road close to Marykirk Bridge in relation to a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the early hours.

“The road remains closed whilst investigations are carried out.”

Meanwhile, four people are being treated in hospital after a head-on crash between two cars in North Ayrshire.

A 71-year-old man was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa north on Eglinton Road, Ardrossan, when it was in collision with a silver Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Corsa and his 69-year-old female passenger were taken to University Hospital Crosshouse with the 78-year-old driver of the Focus and his 69-year-old female passenger.

They are being treated for various injuries and are said to be in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.