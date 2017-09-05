Two arrested after Aberdeen boy, 8, hurt in hit-and-run

Two men have been arrested after an eight-year-old boy was left badly injured in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

LJ Jackson was struck by a moped on the pavement outside his house on Cornhill Terrace at around 4.30pm on Sunday while he was playing on his new BMX bike.

He suffered facial and leg injuries in the collision and was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police had launched an appeal for information to find the biker who crashed into the boy.