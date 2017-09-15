Three charged after massive haul of drugs recovered by police

Three men have been charged after cocaine and heroin with a street value of £112,000 were recovered by police in Aberdeenshire.

Specialist officers executed warrants in Peterhead and Buckie on Wednesday which led to the recovery of £50,000 of cocaine and £62,000 worth of heroin being seized.

Police Scotland said three men aged 36, 33, and 30 have been charged in connection with the recovery.

The 36-year-old is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday and the other two men will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs to our communities and associated anti-social behaviour.

“We rely on our communities to support us in this and report any concerns they have to us.”