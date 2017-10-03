Teenager charged over alleged assault at Ellon Academy

A teenager has been charged over an alleged assault against another pupil at an Aberdeenshire school.

Emergency services were called to Ellon Academy at around 8.20 on Tuesday morning following the incident.

A 12-year-old boy was reportedly treated for a head injuiry by an ambulance crew at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

A 16-year-old was charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit (YJMU).

Sergeant Craig Johnstone said: “This was a contained incident between pupils at the school, which officers quickly attended. A 16 year old boy has been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”