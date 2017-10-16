Storm Ophelia: Aberdeen shrouded in darkness before 3pm

Aberdeen descended into darkness just after lunch-time despite it still being October.

The city was suffering from the effects of Storm Ophelia as a mixture of dust from the Sahara Desert and the wildfires which have caused substantial damage in Portugal and Spain has caused the darker skies.

Throughout the country there were reports of yellow and orange skies, while in other parts it remained dull all day.

It has all been explained by the Met Office.

“It’s all connected with Ophelia, on the eastern side of the low pressure system air is coming up in the southern direction,” said forecaster Grahame Madge.

“Air is being pulled from southern Europe and Africa and that air contains a lot of dust.

“It’s most likely the appearance of sunset at midday is caused by the particles scattering the light and giving the appearance of a red sun.

“It’s certainly spectacular at the moment and quite a talking point, we’ve had a lot of calls about it.”

Storm Ophelia has caused three deaths in Ireland as well as significant damage. Flights have been cancelled in Scotland with weather warnings throughout the UK.

