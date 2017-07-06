Probe into deaths of man and woman at Aberdeen flat

The deaths of a man and a woman at a flat in Aberdeen are being treated as “unexplained”, according to police.

Officers were called to the property in Cornhill Terrace at around 10.25pm on Wednesday, where they discovered the two bodies.

The deaths are currently being treated as “unexplained” while inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

READ MORE: Rangers Big Tax Case: SFA wades into debate on stripping Gers of titles

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “Although the inquiry is at a very early stage it would appear that the incident is contained.

“As our investigation continues there will be a strong police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation.”

Police efforts are continuing to inform next of kin.

READ MORE: New Shetland oilfield to support 1,500 North Sea jobs