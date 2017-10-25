Popular north-east fizzy drink Moray Cup discontinued

A north-east beverage manufacturer has blamed the impending UK sugar tax on the decision to axe one of its most popular fizzy drinks.

Drinks firm Cott Beverages announced that it will no longer be producing popular fruit flavour drink Sangs Moray Cup.

Described by fans as a ‘north-east institution’, the red-coloured refreshment had been a regular feature on Aberdeenshire shop shelves for decades.

A spokeswoman for Cott, which also makes MacB water, told the BBC that the UK sugar tax was behind their decision to discontinue the product.

“We’re committed to ensuring that the Macduff production plant continues to be successful in light of the changing dynamics of the soft drinks industry, and as a result this means that we are having to make some difficult decisions in relation to our product offerings,” she explained.

“With the UK sugar tax approaching as well as the cost of materials, we have determined that we are no longer able to viably produce the Sangs Moray Cup range of drinks.

“We would like to thank our consumers for their loyalty and we appreciate that the brand will be missed. If at some point in the future circumstances change, then we will revisit our analysis on this range of products.”

The reasonably-priced pop, which came in 330ml and 2l variants, was considered a north-east staple and a regional rival to the nationally-popular Irn Bru.

Followers on the Save Moray Cup Facebook page, set up after manufacturer Sangs faced administration in 2012, were distraught at the news the drink they grew up with was no more.

“Shocking decision,” fumed one person, “All the more reason for local ownership of our traditional companies. Surely one for Alex Salmond to campaign on?! Moray Cup is my favourite - how could they?”

An employee at Portlethen restaurant Place To Eat, which was one of the first stockists to break the news, bemoaned the loss of yet another local drink.

“It was probably our second best-selling drink – behind Irn Bru,” they told the Aberdeen Evening Express.

“We’re disappointed, we’ll try to find another local drink to replace it but there’s not many of them going around now.”