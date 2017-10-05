Police seize £74,000 drug haul in Aberdeen

Drugs with a street value of £74,000 have been seized in a police operation in Aberdeen.

Officers and drugs dogs searched a property in Guild Street on Tuesday and discovered heroin and cannabis.

A 28-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested and charged over the find and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who continue to provide North East Division with their concerns and information about potential drug activity.

“We are committed to tackling crime in the region involving drugs and pro-active work is carried out on a daily basis to remove illegal substances from our communities.

“However, we need assistance from the public to help us do this so we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

“By working together we can make the area you live an even safer place to live.”