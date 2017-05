A pet python has gone missing in Aberdeen, sparking a police hunt.

The 4ft 6in royal python disappeared in the Crown Street area of the city, Police Scotland said.

The force have stressed that the creature is non-venomous.

It is not thought to present any danger to the public.

Officers are working to try to trace the reptile.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.

The royal python is the smallest of the African pythons and is popular in the pet trade.