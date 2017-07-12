New aerial view of Aberdeen bypass captured

A dramatic aerial view of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route has been captured from an aircraft.

The photograph was taken as the passenger flight from Stornoway approached Aberdeen Airport yesterday.

It shows a section of the 36-mile road around Blackburn and Clinterty, north west of the city.

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart, who took the picture, said: “Fantastic to see the progress of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route from the air.

Mr Stewart, who is also local government and housing minister, added: “This investment of £745 million backed by the Scottish Government will be a great boon to Aberdeen & the North East.

“I look forward to it being completed on time.”

The road is due to open this winter.