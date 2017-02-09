Missing kayaker’s family pray for miracle as phone is found

The family of a missing kayaker have said they are praying for a miracle as police revealedd his phone had been found in his recovered boat.

Mr Jackson was wearing a life vest like this Photo: Police Scotland

Mr Jackson, 35, was reported missing on Sunday night after he failed to return from a sea kayaking trip in Portsoy, on the north coast of Aberdeenshire.

A kayak believed to belong to him was recovered near Lybster in Caithness, around 50 miles from Portsoy, earlier this week while safety equipment and a paddle were also spotted in the water.

Mr Jackson’s sister said her brother’s phone was found in the watertight compartment of the kayak, with the last photos on it taken around Portsoy harbour before he set off on his trip.

She remains hopeful he may be discovered in the area where the vessel was found.

Speaking from Australia, she said: “It’s incredible that the kayak has been found on the only beach for miles around. My thinking is he got pushed offshore at Portsoy, the waves and wind were too much to turn round and head for shore and he decided to go with the wind and waves and paddle across.

“He finds a safe harbour but has then suffered a capsize and has got washed up to the cliff.”

However, she added: “It will be an absolute miracle if he is found, given the conditions. But they do happen.”

Mr Jackson had travelled to Portsoy from his home in Fettercairn, south Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

The Police Scotland helicopter will be conducting searches on Thursday focused on the coastline between Lybster and Brora.

On Wednesday, police dogs helped with foot searches between Cullen and Buckie while the dive marine unit scoured the coastline.

Police also issued images of a jacket Mr Jackson may have been wearing. It is bright yellow with blue zips and black cuffs and waist band, and he may also have had a blue and grey buoyancy aid with yellow zips.

Neither of the items have been recovered.

Around 10 members of Mr Jackson’s family including his father Jeremy Jackson, brothers Stuart Jackson and Leighton Chubb and sister Kirstie Maywood are now in the north east helping with the search.

The family is originally from Uckfield near Brighton but Mr Jackson, one of six siblings, has lived in Aberdeenshire for around 13 years and runs a gardening business in the Laurencekirk area.

More than 1,000 people have joined a Find Dom Facebook page which was set up to help co-ordinate the search for him.

Ms Jackson added: “It’s phenomenal what effort people are going to. We’re really blown away by it.”

Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “Searches have resumed this morning both in the north and north east as our operation to trace Dominic continues.

“I am aware that well-intentioned members of the public have offered their own drones to assist, however I must warn of the implications this can have for air craft and the potential interference.

“Drones can pose a significant threat to small air crafts when they will be flying at lower altitudes, and I can’t stress enough the dangers.”