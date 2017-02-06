Major search for Aberdeenshire kayaker missing at sea

Emergency services are continuing their search for a missing kayaker who has failed to return home.

RNLI lifeboats are searching for Mr Jackson

Police, RNLI and coastguard teams have been combing the Portsoy Harbour area after Dominic Jackson, 35, was reported missing on Sunday night.

Mr Jackson left his home at Laurencekirk on Friday evening to travel up the North East coast for a sea-kayaking trip.

Emergency services carried out air, land and sea searches at Portsoy Harbour and further along the coastline throughout the night and will continue on Monday, February 6.

Lifeboats from Banff, Portsoy, Buckie and Macduff, along with 12 Coastguard personnel and five police units have been involved in the search.

Mr Jackson’s green VW Transporter has been recovered in the area. His kayak is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

Inspector Ewan Strachan said: “Intensive coastal searches will continue this morning extending east and west from Portsoy Harbour with assistance from the coastguard.

“Concerns are obviously growing for Dominic’s safety and wellbeing and we urgently want to trace him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.