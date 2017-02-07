Kayak found in search for missing Dominic Jackson

A kayak believed to be that of a missing man has been recovered from the sea.

A major search has been under way for Dominic Jackson, 35, who was reported missing on Sunday night after he failed to return from a sea-kayaking trip in Portsoy, on the north coast of Aberdeenshire.

Mr Jackson had travelled north from his home in Fettercairn, south Aberdeenshire, on Friday, and his green VW Transporter has since been traced in the area.

Land, air and sea searches have been carried out, involving police, coastguards and the RNLI.

Police said a kayak thought to belong to Mr Jackson has now been recovered from the sea in the Wick area, and they are carrying out inquiries to confirm who owns it.

On Monday Mr Jackson’s family appealed for information as they assisted search and rescue teams trying to trace him.

In an appeal through Police Scotland, they said: “We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is okay.

“This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

“We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search.”