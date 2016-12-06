Inquiry after firearm found on Aberdeen university campus

An investigation is under way after a firearm was found in the grounds of an Aberdeen university.

The discovery was made at Robert Gordon University (RGU), in the Garthdee area, on Monday afternoon.

Police Scotland said officers who were called out to the discovery recovered the item, and enquiries were ongoing. The area has been taped off.

A spokesperson for RGU said: “A member of RGU’s estates team found a weapon in the undergrowth.”

The spokesperson said it was immediately reported to police, and added: “There is absolutely no risk to our students or staff, whose safety is always our priority.”