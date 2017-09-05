Identity of schoolboy Bailey Gwynne’s killer revealed

The teenager who stabbed an Aberdeen school pupil to death with a knife can today be named as Daniel Stroud.

The identity of the youth who killed 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne can finally be revealed as he turns 18 today, Tuesday September 5.

Bailey was attacked after a “silly argument” at Cults Academy in Aberdeen on October 28, 2015.

Stroud, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was detained for nine years by a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh in April last year after he was found guilty of culpable homicide and carrying weapons following a trial.