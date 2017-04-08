Boy, 7, dies after being hit by van in Elgin

A seven-year-old boy has died after being struck by a van.

The accident happened in Brechan Rig, in Elgin, Moray, at about 5.30pm on Friday.

A 46-year-old man who was driving a red Renault Master van involved in the collision was uninjured.

Police Scotland said the family of the boy, who was from the Elgin area, had been informed.

Road policing sergeant Steve Manson said: “My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the seven-year old boy who sadly died in this tragic collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen the red Renault Master van shortly beforehand and who hasn’t yet spoken with police to do so as a matter of urgency to help us piece together exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.