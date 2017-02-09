Body found in hunt for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson

A body has been found in the search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson.

Mr Jackson was wearing a life vest like this Photo: Police Scotland

Mr Jackson, 35, was reported missing on Sunday night after he failed to return from a sea kayaking trip in Portsoy, on the north coast of Aberdeenshire.

A kayak believed to belong to him was recovered near Lybster in Caithness, around 50 miles from Portsoy, earlier this week while safety equipment and a paddle were also spotted in the water.

Mr Jackson’s sister said her brother’s phone was found in the watertight compartment of the kayak, with the last photos on it taken around Portsoy harbour before he set off on his trip.

Mr Jackson had travelled to Portsoy from his home in Fettercairn, south Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

Mr Jackson was waring a jacket like this. Photo: Police Scotland

The Police Scotland helicopter had been conducting searches on Thursday focused on the coastline between Lybster and Brora.

On Wednesday, police dogs helped with foot searches between Cullen and Buckie while the dive marine unit scoured the coastline.

Around 10 members of Mr Jackson’s family including his father Jeremy Jackson, brothers Stuart Jackson and Leighton Chubb and sister Kirstie Maywood had been involved with the search.

The family is originally from Uckfield near Brighton but Mr Jackson, one of six siblings, has lived in Aberdeenshire for around 13 years and runs a gardening business in the Laurencekirk area.

More than 1,000 people have joined a Find Dom Facebook page which was set up to help co-ordinate the search for him.