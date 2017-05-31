Angus cattle to get Northern Exposure this summer

THE largest gathering of Angus herds and cattle in the Highlands for a generation will take place in June.

Northern Exposure 2017 is a unique Open Day at Dingwall Mart, hosted by the Highland Area Aberdeen Angus Club (HAAAC) on 28 June.

As well as welcoming commercial and pedigree breeders from throughout North of Scotland, the event will host international delegates from the World Angus Forum – coming to the UK for the first time in 40 years.

Some 25 pedigree Aberdeen Angus herds will be represented from throughout the Highlands and Islands - a unique opportunity for commercial farmers and pedigree breeders to see the quality of Angus cattle available in the Highlands.

On display will be a range of Angus cattle - from stars of the show ring to hardy hill-top survivors.

Club chairman Donald MacNeil said: “If you’re interested in obtaining some quality Angus genetics for your herd, this is your chance to see stock from a range of local pedigree herds all under the same roof.”

Dingwall Mart will be open to the public for the day, welcoming commercial farmers, breeders and other interested parties to see the cattle.

As part of the event, those choosing the World Angus Forum delegate package will be treated to the very best of Highland hospitality - a feast of local produce, traditional music, speakers and a chance to get to know the local breeders.

Dingwall Mart’s renowned Drovers Exhibition will be open, and there will be a range of traditional craft displays.

Later, a civic reception for delegates will be held at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Outwith the delegate package, entry is free at the door.

While there will not be an auction at the event, many of the displayed cattle will be for sale privately on the day, with the usual arrangements for commission to Dingwall Mart.