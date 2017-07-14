Alex Salmond hopes to return to parliament

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has hinted at restanding for parliament following his General Election defeat this year.

Speaking on Sky News, the former SNP MP and MSP said he was “not finished with politics” while also predicting another election in around two years.

He spent around 30 years at Westminster and Holyrood, before losing his Gordon seat to the Conservatives in June’s election.

He said: “I’ve fought ten elections and won nine of them. I’d like to make it nine out of 11 or ten out of 11, rather than nine out of ten, let’s put it that way.”