Aberdeenshire councillors recommend refusal of Dons stadium

Aberdeen Football Club’s plan to build a £50m stadium to the west of the city has been opposed by a group of councillors.

Members of the Garioch Area Committee will recommend the project should be refused permission as it breaches “multiple planning policies”.

AFC is proposing a 20,000 seat replacement stadium for Pittodrie at Kingsford with the development to include three professional training pitches, two community 3G pitches, a pavilion, gymnasium and club heritage centre.

Chairman Fergus Hood said: “The main issue is that the stadium is planned for green belt land and we also don’t think the site has good connectivity to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route. We feel there could be noise issues given it is a 20,000 seater stadium and there were also concerns that the local roads will be unable to cope with match day traffic.”

Members of the Aberdeenshire Council committee have been consulted on the plans given they neighbour the Kinsgford site. The local authority has yet to lodge its formal response.

The final decision will be taken by Aberdeen City Council later this year.

George Yule, the club’s executive club chairman, added: “We welcome the opportunity to address the Garioch area committee on our plans and are pleased that other parties were also allowed to speak, both in support and to raise concerns.

“Our view remains the proposals will deliver significant benefits to the City and Shire and represent a rare opportunity to deliver major private sector investment in sporting and community infrastructure at a time of economic challenge.”

AFC believes the new stadium is vital if it is to achieve a sustainable future with the Kingsford proposal the latest development in a long struggle to get a new home for the Dons.

The club hopes the new stadium will be ready for the 2019/20 football season.

Dr Nicola Seal, representing No Kingsford Stadium, said: “No Kingsford Stadium is thrilled the Aberdeenshire Garioch Area Committee recommend refusal of AFC’s Kingsford Stadium Planning Application. “This supports our view, and that of many others, that Kingsford is not an appropriate site and approval of the application would be a major breach of the development plan.”