Aberdeen universities “concerned” by exclusion from visa pilot

The principals of two leading Scottish universities have criticised UK Government plans to exclude institutions outside the south of England from a new scheme to attract international students.

A pilot programme will allow international graduates at four English universities to remain in the UK for up to six months to look for work.

The move follows the abolition of the post-study work visa in 2012 in order to reduce net migration, a decision that was criticised by the higher education sector.

In an open letter, the principals and vice-chancellors of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon Universities said they were “concerned” by the decision. Sir Ian Diamond and Ferdinand von Prondzynski said it was “disappointing that this will apply only to a small number of English universities” - Imperial College London, Oxford, Cambridge and Bath.

“Considering the political consensus in Scotland in favour of the reintroduction of such a visa, the exclusion of Scottish universities from this pilot scheme is a missed opportunity,” their letter states.

“As a city facing acute economic challenges, Aberdeen seems a prime candidate to benefit from such a scheme rather than concentrating the trial in the south of England.”

Debating the pilot yesterday in the House of Lords, former First Minister Lord McConnell said the decision was “a slap in the face for Scottish higher education,” while fellow Labour peer Lord Foulkes said it was an “absolute disgrace” that would “help towards the break-up of the United Kingdom”.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY