Aberdeen shops gear up for elite cycling event

A MAJOR cycling event kicking off in Aberdeen today has seen city centre shops playing their part to turn the streets into a cycling hub for the elite competition.

The Tour Series window dressing competition, organised by Aberdeen City Council, invited businesses to take part by dressing their windows in a cycling theme, to promote the arrival of the cycling showcase in Aberdeen for the first time.

The winners were O’Caykx, followed by Mr Dun and Kirkview Cafe.

Prizes on offer were £2,000 advertising package on local radio, a three-month tier to an Aberdeen City Council roundabout worth £1,500 and a Union Street banner during Offshore Europe valued at £1,000.

Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett said “A fantastic effort has gone into the numerous display and some of the entries were incredibly creative.

“Congratulations to all the nominated businesses who got into the spirit of the event and took part in the competition.

“Their participation has added a vibrant element to the route and shopping precincts, and will also encourage customers to enjoy the spirit”.

The Tour Series is being brought to the city as part of the wider Aberdeen 365 Events Strategy, a City Centre Masterplan initiative.

The 1.2-kilometre circuit around the compact city centre will provide a stunning backdrop to a fast and furious night of racing, with the beautiful architecture and vocal Scottish crowds setting the perfect scene as the race is broadcast around the world.

The elite athletes will tackle an hour-long race as they weave around a challenging combination of cobbled streets and tight turns, racing to the finishing line at Union Street, battling it out to be crowned Britain’s top team.

The Tour Series, Aberdeen Round 8, is being supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.