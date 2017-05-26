Aberdeen’s playparks to get £1m-plus refurb

A total of £1.3million is to be spent on upgrading play parks across Aberdeen.

The City Council’s communities, housing and infrastructure agreed to spend £450,000 capital funding and additional £826,000 revenue funding.

Aberdeen City council is to invest in upgrading its playparks.

The committee also agreed to the appointment of additional fixed term staff, paid for through the additional revenue funding, to assist permanent staff in the delivery of the programme.

A report to the committee said the refurbishment of the playparks were being taken forward on a priority basis and will involve community consultation on the final design of each of the larger play areas.

The refurbishments are part of a rolling programme which has taken place over several years and also includes an annual play equipment audit.

The playparks to be refurbished in 2017/18 and their estimated costs are: Lee Crescent (£28,000), Clova Park (£62,000), Ash Hill Road (£50,000), Wales Street (£20,000), Clifton Road (£14,000), Orchard Street (£30,000), Oldtown Terrace (£60,000), Abbey Place (£44,000), Persley Crescent (£34,000), St Ninians Court (£60,000), and Piries Lane (£35,000).

The playparks and their costs which are the top priority from the additional £826,000 revenue funding budget are Cults Skate Park (£51,000), Devenick Place (£80,000), The Meadows (£45,000), Cove Playing Field (£41,000), Stewart Park (£55,000), Westfield Park (£51,000), Portal Terrace (£73,000), Colthill Road (£23,000), Westburn Skate Park (£105,000), Hilton Community Centre (£28,000), Ferryhill Community Centre (£18,000), and Westerton Crescent (£55,000).

The following are for areas where partial refurbishments will be implemented for replacing equipment approaching the end of its useful life or already removed: Sunnyside Park (£37,000), St Fitticks Skate Park (£17,000), Powis Circle (£9,000), Gallowgate (£7,000), North Grampian Circle (£14,000), Scotstown Gardens (£9,000), Duthie Park North (£11,000), and Duthie Park South (£19,000).

There are positive implications of this rolling programme against International, National and Local Children’s’ Play Policy and Aberdeen City Council upholds children’s rights to play in the City’s Play Policy.

Some of the key action points in the policy are to monitor the city’s network of fixed play equipment sites to ensure that they are safe, well-lit and maintained to a high standard, provide play opportunities within the city that are high quality challenging and safe, and promote the importance of play within the lives of Aberdeen’s children so that they are active and healthy.