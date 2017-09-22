Tory councillor in Perth court to face child porn charges

A Conservative politician appeared in court yesterday to face a charge of being caught with a stash of child pornography.

Tory councillor Michael Jamieson appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court to face a charge of possessing indecent images at his Perth home.

Jamieson, 69, was handcuffed to a member of G4S prison escort staff throughout the ten minute hearing as he sat in the dock.

The case against him was heard in private on a petition alleging he had child pornography images at his home in Perth between November 2015 and March 2016.

Jamieson, who is part of the Conservative led Perth and Kinross Council after being elected earlier this year, made no plea or declaration.

The case against him was continued for further examination and Jamieson was granted bail with special extra conditions to restrict his access to the internet.

The conditions ban Jamieson from using internet-enabled devices while he remains subject to bail.

Jamieson, whose [female] partner was present at court, was elected to Perth and Kinross Council as a representative for Perth City South on 5 May this year.

He is a former secondary school music teacher who is a Director of the annual Perth Festival of the Arts.

Jamieson sits on a number of council committees including the Lifelong Learning committee and is also a member of the local authority’s Licensing Board.

He has also been associated with the Perth Youth Orchestra for a number of years and hosts the group’s annual Christmas concert in support of the ChildLine Scotland charity.

He is Secretary of the Perthshire Musical (Competition) Festival Association and is a Trustee of the British and International Federation of Festivals.

Jamieson has also been a two-time past president of the local Rotary Club of Perth St John’s and sits on the Perth Common Good Fund Committee.

Jamieson previously worked for Perth and Kinross Council’s Instrumental Music Service, and administers Perform in Perth which is a music festival for school age children.

He also worked as a stage manager for a number of touring organisations and carried out private teaching in percussion. Jamieson uses a photograph of himself with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson as his online profile picture.

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said they could not discuss any criminal proceedings where the case was still live.