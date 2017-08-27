Polcie with riot shields called to stand-off with man on roof

Riot police have been called to a man staging a rooftop stand-off in Perth.

The man is understood to have been on the roof of a home in Stanley Crescent since around 10.30am.

Five police cars and three vans are in attendance and the street has been cordoned off.

Officers are understood to be using riot shields for their own protection and negotiating with the man in an attempt to persuade him to come down.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland are currently in attendance at the Stanley Crescent area of Perth following a concern call for a male earlier today.

“The incident is well-contained with no risk to the public. However, officers at the scene would appreciate members of the public avoiding the the area while it is dealt with.

“The street itself is currently closed off and local diversions are in place.”