Perthshire resort offering first teetotal stag and hen parties

It sounds like a contradiction in terms, but one Perthshire hotel is offering teetotal stag and hen parties.

Taymouth Marina, a plush self-catering resort in Kenmore, overlooking Loch Tay, came up with the plan as new research revealed taht more and more young people in the UK are choosing to be teetotal.

General manager Angus Mackay felt that there was a gap in the market, and told the Evening Telegraph: “We all know the stereotypical idea of a stag or hen do usually involves drinking to excess but the reality is, more and more people don’t drink at all.”

As many as one in four young British women are now teetotal, while numerous A-list celebrities such as James Corden and Dermot O’Leary have recently embarked on teetotal stag dos.

A 2017 report carried out by the Office for National Statistics found that the number of adults who said they drank alcohol was at its lowest level since records began.

More than 20 per cent of UK adults don’t drink alcohol at all, and the number of people drinking among the rest of the population is also on the slide.

Angus added: “We realised that [people who don’t drink at all] are terribly under-served by options for stag and hen parties. That’s when the teetotal dos plan was hatched.”

Instead of boozing and more boozing, Taymouth Marina is offering sauna sessions, watersports and detox smoothies.

It even offers the chance to complete the ‘Lochslide Challenge’ - which can be seen in the video above.

But for those who still enjoy a pint or a cocktail, the Marina hasn’t completely banned booze and customers can still buy alcoholic drinks at the lochside bar.