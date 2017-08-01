Man remanded over Gleneagles hotel armed robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with theft and firearms offences over an armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel.

A group allegedly raided the Mappin & Webb store in the five-star Perth and Kinross hotel on June 27.

Richard Fleming, 41, faced seven charges, including two of housebreaking and assault, during a private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, the Crown Office said.

He was also charged with being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Fleming, from London, made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance next week.

Police Scotland are continuing to investigate the incident at the exclusive resort, with CCTV images released last week of a man officers want to trace.