Ghostly apparition captured in photos taken at Perth Theatre

A THEATRE worker in Perth has captured what appears to be the ghostly figure of a lady while photographing work being carried out by a team of renovators.

The apparition appeared in one of the pictures of the upper circle and was only discovered by employee Alex Tosh after he inspected them more closely. The shadowy grey spectre appears to be standing on one of the famous building’s upper balconies.

Workers in high-vis vests who are part of the £16.6 million refurbishment programme appear to be unaware of what’s happening above them in the pic.

Alex posted the image on Twitter and wrote: “While looking through my photos from the tour of @HorsecrossPerth refurb, I spotted we had a little visitor looking down from the gods!”

Almost immediately people began to speculate that Alex had captured a picture of the theatre’s infamous ‘Grey Lady of the Gods’, a spectre in period costume that has apparently been spotted on many an occasion by performers, staff and visitors to the theatre.

It’s not the only example of spooky goings on in the nearly 120 year old performance venue, there have been stories of actors complaining about people using the old lift during performances and footsteps being heard on the third floor despite the lift being disconnected and the third floor having lain unused for years.

The Glasgow Paranormal Investigators have also held numerous investigations there in a bid to get to the bottom of the hauntings.

The Theatre officially reopens with the panto Aladdin on Saturday December 9 and one Twitter user joked that perhaps the ‘Grey Lady’ had already “reserved her seat in the balcony”.