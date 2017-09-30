Scottish landmarks lit up for Paisley culture bid

Paisley’s bid for UK City of Culture has been sent off with a fanfare in the town.

A large crowd gathered to wave flags and watch more than 150 singers from eight local choirs perform songs with Paisley roots.

Glasgow University shows its support

The town, famous for its weaving past, has already been boosted by events around the bid with new investment and cultural programmes, organisers said.

Local people are said to have got behind the bid with Scotland’s only representative competing with Coventry, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea for the title.

The winner will be announced in December.

Paisley 2021 project director Jean Cameron said: “We launched the bid in November 2015, so it’s great to get to this point and to have had 34,000 conversations with Paisley buddies.

“The equivalent of 40% of the town’s population have got involved in what they want to see as part of our UK City of Culture title.

“Winning this bid would transform the future of this town and bring so much investment to the wider economy. There is a real civic pride, it would put Paisley on the cultural map.

“We are ready to welcome the world to Paisley.”

The bid is part of a wider drive for the development of the town.

A £45.7 million investment package has been approved that includes a £22 million modernisation of Paisley’s 19th century town hall as well as upgrades to transport.

It is estimated winning the bid could bring a £176 million economic boost and create the equivalent of 4,700 jobs over a 10-year period, while also attacking more than 800,000 visitors alone in 2021.