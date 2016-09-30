Police arrest three teens following attempted murder in Paisley

Three more teenagers have been arrested over the attempted murder of a man in Paisley.

The 39-year-old sustained head injuries when he was attacked while walking in Forbes Place in the Renfrewshire town at 8.25pm on Saturday.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY Two girls, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was also arrested over the incident earlier this week.

READ MORE: Teenage girls charged after man attacked in Paisley

Now, two more girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

The injured man is said to be in a serious but stable condition in the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital.