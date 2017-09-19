Paisley wins £10m in backing for UK City of Culture bid

The Scottish Government has committed £10 million to Paisley's bid to become the UK's next culture capital.

The Renfewshire town is one of five contenders vying for the title in 2021, which is due to be announced by the UK Government in December.

Ministers have pledged £7 million in direct funding from the government and £3 million through its agencies for Paisley's bid.

Renfrewshire Council, which is spearheading the bid, has pledged a further £8.7 million from its own budget. If successful, Paisley would secure a further £3 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Paisley has predicted an economic boost of £172 million and the creation of 4700 jobs over a 10-year period if its bid is successful.

Paisley is competing against Coventry, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea for the right to succeed Hull, which is basking in the limelight of the title this year.

"I am very pleased to confirm the Scottish Government’s support for Paisley 2021’s bid as the UK City of Culture.

"It is an exciting prospect which fits in well with the Government’s ambitions as we recognise the significant contribution Paisley makes to Scotland’s rich cultural life and the local and national boost this would bring.

“Scottish ministers have been consulted on the plans being submitted by Paisley to support the delivery of the bid.

"The Scottish Government is including its contribution to the Paisley bid within its spending review plans as will the national agencies.

Council leader Iain Nicolson, chair of the Paisley 2021 board, said: "The fact that the Scottish Government has committed to financially support Scotland’s bid, if successful, is a great boost as we make our final preparations to submit the town’s final bid for UK City of Culture 2021.

“There has never been a Scottish winner of the competition but we would love to be the first.

"The pledge supports our view that a successful bid for Paisley will produce benefits that will be felt across the whole country in terms of visitor numbers and economic impact and as a showcase of cultural excellence.”