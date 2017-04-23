Murder probe after man found dead in Paisley street

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in a busy residential street in Paisley on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Argyle Street at around 3.35pm, and found a 30-year-old man dead and a 37-year-old man with seriousinjuries.

The 37-year-old remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Officers are carrying out door to door inquiries in the area.

Detective Inspector Grant MacLeod, who is leading the investigation, said: “The area in which this took place is very residential, therefore I would like to speak to anyone who lives nearby who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward.

“A man has lost his life following a violent assault and it is a priority that we identify who is responsible.

“The time of the attack was during the afternoon on a weekend therefore there would have more people than usual in the area.

“This is understandably a real shock to the communities of Paisley, however I would like to reassure local residents that a team of detectives are working tirelessly on this investigation. There are additional officers in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to approach those officers. Again, I would like to reiterate my appeal for information, please come forward if you have any information which might be able to assist us.”