Zoo keeper flees after panda let into enclosure while she worked

A DRAMATIC picture shows a zoo keeper fleeing to safety after a giant panda was mistakenly let back in to its enclosure - while she was working.

The security lapse at Edinburgh Zoo has been blamed by on staff shortages by disgruntled keepers, who claim the worker could have been killed.

Despite their “cuddly” image, adult giant pandas can be as dangerous as black bears and there have been several serious attacks on zoo staff and visitors in recent years.

The picture from Edinburgh appears was taken last year and appears to show the enclosure of the male bear, Yang Guang. The bear is just feet behind a female keeper who is making her way out of the door.

A brush can be seen discarded on the floor next to a bin full of debris, supporting claims the keeper was cleaning the enclosure when she was surprised by the bear.

Edinburgh Zoo insiders claimed in an leaked email to bosses that the institution is in “crisis”, morale is at rock bottom, and that safety had been compromised.

It is even claimed that Yang Guang could have escaped into the public area of the zoo as a result of the security failure in 2016.

Edinburgh Council, which licenses the zoo, today confirmed that the incident took place and that the zoo had “revised” its procedures.

Edinburgh Zoo is the second most popular paying visitor attraction in Scotland. It attracted 574,000 visitors in 2016 - but that was 10% down on the previous year.

It was hoped that the arrival of giant pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang in December 2011 would prove a massive money-spinner but the pair have so far failed to produce a cub.

Now it has emerged that disaffected staff complained about a “near-miss” with the panda and implied that it had been covered up.

The email stated: “We are...worried about the safety of staff. We have found out that there was a very serious near miss last year when a panda was let back into the enclosure with a keeper still cleaning in there and she could have been seriously injured or even have died.

“We got to hear about the near miss with the panda a while after it happened, just through rumour at first and then the keeper who experienced it went off sick and never came back.

“She heard it behind her just in time to be able to get out of the enclosure. If she hadn’t she could have been mauled, seriously injured or even killed.

“We also know that the panda could have escaped into the public area of the zoo. Are we going to wait for a disaster to happen before things change at the zoo?”

As well as revealing the panda incident, the email makes numerous other complaints and allegations.

“We are seriously worried about our jobs and the future of the zoo,” states the email.

“Some of the keepers are concerned about the welfare of the animals as sometimes they are so short-staffed and have little time it stops them giving proper care to the animals.

“There has been some near misses, mistakes and animal deaths because of it.”

An Edinburgh Zoo spokeswoman said: “The organisation takes staff welfare and morale extremely seriously and has a well-established Employee Consultation Board to draw upon the views and expertise of a broad cross-section of RZSS employees.

“Should any grievances of this sort emerge they would be raised in this forum, which we can confirm has not occurred in this instance.”

The zoo is licensed by Edinburgh Council. Asked about a near-miss with one of the pandas, a spokesman said: “The council was notified about the incident and as a result the zoo has reviewed and revised procedures.”

Giant Pandas can be particularly dangerous inside their enclosures which they regard as territory to defend. Three visitors to Beijing Zoo were mauled between 2006 and 2009 after falling or jumping in to Giant Panda enclosures.

In 2011, a Giant Panda bit a member of staff at San Diego Zoo in California.

A spokeswoman from Edinburgh Zoo today admitted: “As the Council have indicated to you, staff reported a near miss within the panda enclosure last year.

“This was fully investigated and Edinburgh Council were kept informed throughout the process. No staff or animals were harmed during the incident.”

The zoo refused to comment on the other contents of the email except to claim that it contained “inaccuracies”.

The Captive Animals’ Protection Society (CAPS) said today: “The leaked photo showing the keeper’s narrow escape, highlights once again the very real risk to human safety created by keeping wild animals in captivity. In this year alone we have seen many similar occurrences at zoos with one leading to the tragic death of a keeper at Hamerton Zoo.

“Furthermore, the allegations by zoo staff are extremely serious and we are concerned about claims that animals have died due to lack of care. The local authority needs to urgently investigate exactly what is going on at the zoo. If they cannot provide basic care for the animals they hold captive and cannot guarantee public safety, then their gates should be shut.”