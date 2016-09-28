Youth worker caught with child abuse images facing jail

A YOUTH worker was is facing jail after he was caught swapping child abuse images with paedophiles online and even encouraged one to rape a baby.

Matthew Lynch told police “I’ve never done anything - I work with children” when they explained why his home was being raided in November last year.

But an investigation into the contents of his smartphone and laptop unmasked horrifying conversations with online perverts.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court: “His computers were forensically examined and six indecent images were recovered from Skype.

“They depict boys aged between three and six.

“Skype chat conversation logs were also found.

“They discuss sexual abuse of a child by another male. There were also chat logs on his iPhone.”

Lynch, 24, of Calder Grove, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of downloading child abuse images between March 17 and November 17 last year and distributing them on March 23 last year at an address in Dundee’s Portpatrick Terrace.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce said he would reserve his plea in mitigation until background reports are available to the court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports, released Lynch on bail and placed him on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.