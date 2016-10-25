Young MND sufferer Lucy aims to be UK face of global drive

A woman who is the youngest person in Scotland living with motor neurone disease (MND) has told how she is motivated by fundraising for research into the condition.

Lucy Lintott, from Moray, was diagnosed with the progressively disabling, untreatable, and incurable disease in 2013 at the age of just 19.

Now 22, she has already raised tens of thousands for charity and has been shortlisted to become the UK face of #givingtuesday – the global day of giving taking place at the end of November.

Lucy is one of ten candidates from across the country vying to be named the UK’s ultimate charity champion, with the winner set to be revealed at the start of November.

They will play a leading role in inspiring people across the UK to do something good on #givingtuesday, which will take place on Tuesday 29 November.

The international campaign, led in the UK by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), encourages people to ‘do good stuff’ for causes they care about following the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last year it broke a Guinness World Record for the most online donations in 24 hours and was the top trending item on Twitter, with support from celebrities including JK Rowling, Lily Allen and Gary Lineker. Despite receiving a devastating diagnosis at a tragically young age, Lucy has never given up.

She lives her own life to the full while working to raise awareness and funds to make life better for others with MND. Lucy has to date raised more than £100,000 for MND Scotland.

It is a massive achievement driven by focus, grit and determination considering both her age and the way her condition is progressing.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to be nominated for #givingtuesday’s champion.

“It’s moments like these that motivate me to keep fighting and fundraising for MND Scotland.”

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising and volunteering at MND Scotland, said “We are thrilled that Lucy has made it into the top ten finalists for #givingtuesday’s champion. We nominated Lucy because she is a true inspiration, not only to people affected by MND but to all of us.

“What she has achieved since being diagnosed, to raise awareness of and money for MND, has been incredible. We are truly grateful to Lucy for raising over £100,000.”

Hannah Terrey, head of policy and campaigns at CAF, added: “The shortlisted candidates are all brilliant examples of what #givingtuesday is all about.”

This year’s #givingtuesday champion will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of Paul Stanworth, assistant editor at BBC Newsbeat; Mika Simmons, actress and founder of Gynaecological Cancer Fund’s Lady Garden campaign; Zoe Parkinson from Vice magazine; Mike Buonaiuto, CEO of social change company Shape History; and last year’s winner Andrew Davies.

As well as being the UK face of the campaign, the #givingtuesday champion will receive a donation to a charity of their choice and will be rewarded with a hot air balloon ride, one of Lucy’s bucket list items. Last year the event was the top trend on Twitter throughout the day with more than 100,000 mentions using #givingtuesday.

It broke a Guinness World Record for the most online donations in 24 hours as people gave away £35 million to good causes globally. #givingtuesday now runs in over 70 countries around the world.

